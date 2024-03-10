Goodrow notched an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Goodrow's helper took place in a 5-on-5 setting, but he actually saw a season-high 33 seconds of power-play ice time in this one. The Blueshirts were in full control of the game, so they could afford to experiment in the home tilt, especially since fellow pivot Alexander Wennberg and top-six winger Jack Roslovic were playing their first game following a trade from the Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Goodrow is hanging onto a fourth-line role as the owner of one goal, eight assists and a minus-8 rating through 61 contests.