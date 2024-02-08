Goodrow picked up two assists in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

He had the primary helper on both of Jimmy Vesey's tallies as the Rangers' checking lines carried the offense. Goodrow snapped a 10-game point drought with the performance, but he's still mired in a 33-game goal drought. After being a reliable source of 30-plus points in his first two campaigns with New York, the 30-year-old has only one goal and seven points in 49 games this season.