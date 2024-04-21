Goodrow had two assists during Sunday's 4-1 victory over Washington in Game 1.
Despite his reputation as a playoff performer, Goodrow has never shown huge offensive production in the postseason. His career-best mark is six points in 25 games during Tampa Bay's 2020 run to the Cup. Starting New York's series against Washington with two points and a plus-2 rating is a solid start for the depth forward.
