Goodrow posted a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-1 rating but saw his point drought reach nine games in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Perhaps the face shield Goodrow has been wearing since taking a puck to the face Dec. 5 in Ottawa is obstructing his vision, as he has just one assist over the past month. Then again, he wasn't exactly on a prolific scoring pace before that point, mustering only one goal and two assists in 22 games prior to the incident. Goodrow's contributions on the penalty kill keep him in the lineup, but he has been nearly invisible in the offensive zone after reaching the 10-goal and 30-point marks in each of his first two seasons with the Rangers.