Goodrow had one shot on goal, two hits and a minus-1 rating in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche as his point drought reached 10 games.

Goodrow's in the lineup primarily for his physicality and penalty killing, but more offense wouldn't hurt. He has just one assist in his last 22 games and a single goal in 48 appearances this season. Goodrow had at least 11 goals and 31 points in each of his first two seasons on Broadway, but age appears to be catching up to the veteran forward, who will turn 31 later this month.