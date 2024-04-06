Goodrow found the back of the net twice in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

With only two goals on the season prior to the contest, Goodrow sniped two for the Rangers for their sixth win in their past seven games. He added three shots on net, one hit, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in 15:28 of ice time. Goodrow's contribution was not typical, as he has only 12 total points in 75 games played. The fourth line center contributes in other ways, primarily as a defensive specialist.