Schneider notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Schneider entered Sunday on a seven-game point drought. The 22-year-old defenseman often will go extended periods of time without a point while playing in a third-pairing role. He's up to 18 points through 78 contests, matching his output from 81 games a year ago. Schenider has added 90 shots on net, 155 hits, 126 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 2023-24.
