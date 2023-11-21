Schneider notched an assist versus the Stars on Monday.
Schenider has points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, giving him a combined five points in 16 games on the year. The defender fell just two points shy of the 20-point threshold last season but should be capable of challenging for that mark in 2023-24.
More News
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Collects two points in win•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Ends nine-game point slump•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Stuck on five goals•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Notches helper in Philly•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Back with big club•
-
Rangers' Braden Schneider: Dropped to AHL•