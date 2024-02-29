Schneider notched four blocked shots and one hit to go with a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Schneider has just three assists in his last 17 games, and his last goal came Dec. 27 against Washington, so offense hasn't been the young blueliner's calling card of late. Despite the modest production, the 22-year-old Schneider continues to fill an important role on the third pairing for the first-place Rangers by blocking shots and clearing the crease.