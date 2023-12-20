Schneider scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Toronto.

Schneider flashed some skill to put the Rangers ahead 3-2 midway through the third period, skating around a Leafs' defender before lifting a shot over the pad of Martin Jones for his second goal of the season and the eventual game-winner in the 5-2 win. The 22-year-old Schneider now has two points (a goal and an assist) in his last three games after going scoreless in his previous eight contests. He's up to eight points (two goals, six assists) through 30 games this year with 43 blocked shots, 37 hits and a minus-2 rating.