Rangers' Brady Skjei: Files for salary arbitration
Skjei submitted his request for salary arbitration Thursday.
Skjei has been impressive during his first two full seasons with the Rangers, totaling nine goals and 64 points in 162 games. The 2012 first-round pick is undoubtedly a big part of New York's plan for the future, so it's possible the two sides will agree to terms on a new deal prior to his arbitration hearing.
