Rangers' Brady Skjei: Lone goal-scorer Sunday
Skjei tallied a goal on five shots, dished four hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Skjei was the most effective Ranger from a fantasy perspective, contributing in multiple categories. The 25-year-old has picked up two goals and three helpers in his last nine outings. He's up to 21 points, 97 shots on goal, 74 hits and 66 blocked shots in 46 games.
