Rangers' Chris Kreider: Dealing with illness

Kreider, who signed a seven-year contract worth $6.5 million AAV on Monday, didn't practice due to an illness, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports

With a fresh contract in tow, Kreider sat out of practice to recover from an illness. He's in danger of missing Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, but this shouldn't force him to miss too much time. The 28-year-old winger has racked up 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) through 60 games, and he'll be an integral part of the Blueshirts' push for a playoff spot.