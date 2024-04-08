Kreider scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Kreider has been finding twine at a hearty rate lately, posting five goals over his last six contests. Four of those tallies have come on the power play, as have 17 of Kreider's 38 goals this season. The winger has 70 points (27 on the power play) with 238 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-18 rating through 78 outings in a top-six role.