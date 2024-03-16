Kreider scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Penguins.

All three points came in the final two periods as Kreider helped the Rangers blow open a 3-3 tie. The 32-year-old winger has gotten onto the scoresheet in six straight games, and he's been locked in since late January -- over the last 22 games, Kreider's produced 12 goals and 24 points, including four goals and five assists on the power play.