Kreider recorded a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

With the game knotted up at two apiece in the third frame and the Rangers on the power play, Kreider found the back of the net for the game-winning goal. It was the 37th goal of the season for Kreider and he added two shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 16:56 of ice time. In his past five games, Kreider has sniped four markers with two of those being on the power play. New York still have five games left on the year and Kreider has already eclipsed the 36 goals he reached from his previous campaign.