Kreider scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.
The goal snaps a five-game stretch with no goals and just a single assist. That's not a wild drought by any means, but it's significant for a player who scored 52 goals two seasons ago. He has just two goals over the last 10 games.
