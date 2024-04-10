Kreider picked up a goal and one assist in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

With the Islanders up 3-0 in the second period, Kreider tipped-in a power-play goal and then added a primary assist, also on the power play, later in the frame. Kreider is now riding a four-game point streak, scoring four goals and one assist over that span. The 32-year-old winger now has totalled 72 points on the year, second only to the 77 he scored in 2021-22. The Rangers only have three games left on the season and will face the Flyers on Thursday.