Kreider notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Kreider set up Jack Roslovic's goal in the first period and Adam Fox's shorthanded tally in the second. Over the last 10 games of the regular season, Kreider racked up six goals and four assists. The winger is at 39 goals, 75 points, 246 shots on net, 99 hits and a plus-19 rating over 82 contests this season, his second-most productive campaign. He earned 29 power-play points and a career-high five shorthanded points in 2023-24.