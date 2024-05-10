Kreider scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Kreider got New York on the board with a shorthanded marker midway through the second period, backhanding a feed from Mika Zibanejad under the pad of Pyotr Kochetkov. The 33-year-old Kreider now has goals in back-to-back games and four points in his last three contests. He's up to four goals and seven points through seven games in the postseason.