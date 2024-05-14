Kreider was on the ice for three goals against in Monday's 4-1 loss to Carolina in Game 5.

It was a forgettable night for Kreider as he failed to register a point and went minus-3 in the contest. No other player on New York was on the ice for more than two goals against in Monday's loss. After starting the postseason with points in six of seven games, Kreider has now failed to find the scoresheet in consecutive games. The 33-year-old did have two shots on goal and four hits in 18:51 of ice time. Kreider and the Rangers will have another chance to eliminate the Hurricanes in Game 6 on Thursday.