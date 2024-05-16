Kreider (undisclosed) told reporters he would be in action versus the Hurricanes for Game 6 on Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kreider didn't play it coy like coach Peter Laviolette, clearly telling reporters that he would be in the lineup Thursday. Through the first five games of this series, the 33-year-old winger has generated two goals and two assists, including three power-play points. Even with concerns about a potential minor injury, Kreider remains a top-end fantasy target heading into Game 6.