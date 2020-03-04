Rangers' Chris Kreider: Faces 4-6 week recovery

General manager Jeff Gorton said Kreider (foot) will sit out 4-to-6 weeks as he recovers from a broken foot, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kreider sustained this injury blocking a shot Feb. 28 against the Flyers, so the four-week timeline would have him returning March 28 against the Lightning. There's a lot of ground to cover between then and now, but even if it favors the six-week plan, the 28-year-old winger would be ready for a possible playoff run. For the time being, the Rangers have afforded Phil Di Giuseppe the first crack at Kreider's top-line role, but head coach David Quinn hasn't been shy about rotating other players into the top six.