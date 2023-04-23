Kreider scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils in Game 3.

Kreider opened the scoring at 3:39 of the second period, but that was all the Rangers could muster against Akira Schmid. With five goals through three playoff contests, Kreider's been one of the hottest players in the league over the last week. He's added nine shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating. His tally Saturday was his first to come at even strength in the postseason.