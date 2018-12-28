Rangers' Chris Kreider: On career-best goal pace
Kreider scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.
Kreider single-handedly turned a 2-1 deficit after one period into a 3-2 lead, but his go-ahead goal with 7:54 remaining in regulation was countered by Columbus' Zach Werenski with 2:20 left. With five goals in his past five games, Kreider's one short of reaching 20 for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Considering this campaign is just 36 games old, the fleet-footed winger should have no trouble surpassing his 2016-17 career high of 28 goals if he can stay healthy the rest of the way.
