Rangers' Chris Kreider: Opens season with assist

Kreider finished with an assist and three shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.

Kreider helped set up Jacob Trouba's first goal as a Ranger, which came just after a New York power play expired. While Kreider's ice time was limited to just 13:51 in this one, he played in all situations with 1:46 on the power play and 41 seconds shorthanded. Expect the veteran winger to see more ice time on most nights.