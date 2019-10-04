Rangers' Chris Kreider: Opens season with assist
Kreider finished with an assist and three shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.
Kreider helped set up Jacob Trouba's first goal as a Ranger, which came just after a New York power play expired. While Kreider's ice time was limited to just 13:51 in this one, he played in all situations with 1:46 on the power play and 41 seconds shorthanded. Expect the veteran winger to see more ice time on most nights.
