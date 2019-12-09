Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots seventh goal
Kreider scored a goal on two shots Sunday in a 5-0 win over Vegas.
Kreider picked up his seventh goal of the season midway through the first period to extend the Rangers' lead to 2-0. It was only the second goal in the last 12 games for the 28-year-old, who matched his career high last season with 28 goals. Kreider will be hard-pressed to hit that mark at his current rate, although the 20-goal plateau remains within reasonable reach.
