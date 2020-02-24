Rangers' Chris Kreider: Staying in Big Apple

Kreider signed a seven-year contract extension worth $6.5 million AAV with the Rangers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Perhaps the biggest name at the trade deadline is off the board, as Kreider is locked down through the 2026-27 season. The 28-year-old winger is having a career year with 24 goals and 45 points through 60 games, and the 28-year-old has been a physical force, too, with 113 hits. The Rangers are in the playoff mix this year, sitting just four points out of the second wild-card spot, and re-signing Kreider signals a shift from rebuild to a contending team.