Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will play at Worlds

Kreider said he'll play for Team USA at the World Championship in May, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

With the Rangers' season over, Kreider is looking ahead to the international stage. The 27-year-old is deserving of a chance after compiling 28 goals and 52 points in 79 games this season. He played in the tournament after the 2017-18 campaign and notched 10 points in 10 games.