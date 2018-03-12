Rangers' David Desharnais: Game-time call
Desharnais (kidney stones) will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest versus the Hurricanes.
Desharnais reportedly will still take warmups, but his status is likely dependant on whether he can pass his kidney stones, due to the pain management involved. If the center is unable to suit up, Peter Holland figures to continue deputizing in his stead.
