Gustafsson posted an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Gustafsson snapped a five-game point drought when he helped out on a Will Cuylle goal in the first period. Through eight playoff contests, Gustafsson has three assists, six shots on net, 16 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He remains in a third-pairing role, so a large uptick in offense is unlikely to happen for the 32-year-old.