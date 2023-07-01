Gustafsson agreed to a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Rangers on Saturday, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Gustafsson recorded seven goals, 42 points, 52 hits and 63 blocks in 70 contests between Washington and Toronto in 2022-23. If he's going to finish around those offensive numbers next season, he'll likely need to get a reasonable amount of power-play ice time with the Rangers. Gustafsson averaged 2:15 with the man advantage last season and contributed 14 assists in that role. That said, the 31-year-old might start the season serving as the sixth or seventh defenseman, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today, and that limited role would in turn hinder his offensive potential.