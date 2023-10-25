Gustafsson scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The 31-year-old set up Alexis Lafreniere's goal to tie the game at 1-1, and then poked in a shot from Filip Chytil that leaked past Jacob Markstrom in the Flames' crease. Gustafsson has a pair of two-point games to go with four scoreless outings this season, giving him two goals and four assists. He's also produced 10 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while working on the third pairing.