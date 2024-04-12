Chytil (head) skated with the team Friday after being medically cleared, though he remains without a clear recovery timeline, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

At this point, Chytil probably shouldn't be expected to feature during the Rangers' last two regular-season contests but could possibly be an option in the playoffs. The center has been out of action since Nov. 2 versus the Hurricanes, a stretch of 70 games on injured reserve. If Chytil does get into the lineup, it will likely be in a third-line role, especially at the onset.