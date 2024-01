Chytil suffered a setback in his recovery from an upper-body injury, Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Chytil is being regularly evaluated, and there is no current timetable for his return.

Chytil hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 2. He has no goals and six assists in 10 contests in 2023-24. When Chytil's healthy, he will likely serve in a middle-six capacity.