Chytil (upper body) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Carolina, NHL.com reports.

Chytil returned to practice Monday, but he's nonetheless expected to miss a second straight contest Tuesday. The 22-year-old forward is considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so he'll presumably be ready to return sooner rather than later. Chytil's collected 19 points through 60 games this season.