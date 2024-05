Chytil (illness) was not present at morning skate Saturday prior to Game 4 in Carolina, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Chytil was on the ice for 12:02 minutes in Game 3, his first appearance since early November. There's a chance the Rangers hold him out Saturday, due to the 24-year-old center's extended absence, which would allow Matt Rempe to slot back into the lineup.