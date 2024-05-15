Chytil (illness) is slated to be an option for Thursday's Game 6 against Carolina, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today on Wednesday.

Chytil returned from a head injury last Thursday, but after recording a shot in 12:02 of ice time in that contest, the 24-year-old missed the past two outings due to the illness. He's also been dealing with some soreness unrelated to his previous head injury. Chytil might serve in a bottom-six role versus the Hurricanes, but it's also possible he'll be a healthy scratch.