Chytil (head) was activated off long-term injured reserve and is expected to play in Game 3 against Carolina on Thursday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Chytil had six assists in 10 regular-season contests, but he hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 2 because of the injury. He's projected to serve on the third line alongside Alexander Wennberg and Kaapo Kakko. Matt Rempe is set to be a healthy scratch for the first time in the 2024 postseason.