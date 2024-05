Chytil (illness) will not play Monday against the Hurricanes, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

On top of his illness, Chytil is reportedly also dealing with some soreness that's unrelated to the head injury that cost him nearly the entire 2023-24 campaign. He logged one shot and one hit in 12:02 of ice time during the Game 3 win against Carolina, his first game since Nov. 2. He'll be considered question for Game 6 on Thursday, if necessary.