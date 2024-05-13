Chytil (illness) remains questionable to face Carolina in Game 5 on Monday after coach Peter Laviolette told reporters, "He practiced this morning. That's a real positive thing for our team. I'm going to keep any lineup decisions that I make to myself," per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

The fact that Chytil didn't take part in line rushes would certainly indicate that he won't be in action Monday but fantasy players will have to wait until closer to puck drop for official confirmation on the center's status. If he were to be cleared to play, Chytil would likely knock Jonny Brodzinski from the lineup while filling a bottom-six role.