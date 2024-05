Chytil (illness) won't play versus Carolina in Game 4 on Saturday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Chytil returned from a head injury Thursday, logging a shot and a hit in 12:02 of ice time en route to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. However, he didn't join the Rangers for Saturday's morning skate, which is what first put his status in question. Jonny Brodzinski is expected to draw into the lineup due to Chytil's absence.