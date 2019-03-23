Chytil (illness) is in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Chytil missed Tuesday's game against Detroit due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 19-year-old rookie, who's notched 21 points in 69 games this campaign, will skate on the Rangers' fourth line against the Maple Leafs.

