Chytil scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chytil opened the scoring in the first period Tuesday, corralling a loose puck in front of the net before firing a shot past Michael Hutchinson. The goal is Chytil's third point in his last two games. The 23-year-old center has been streaky this year, but he's up to 22 goals and 42 points in 66 games, both career highs.