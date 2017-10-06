Chytil finished with a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the the Avalanche while failing to produce a shot in 7:40 of ice time during his NHL debut.

Chytil showed some early jitters, failing to get a shot on a 2-on-1 early in the first period before getting whistled for a phantom tripping call that led to a power-play goal for Colorado. He wasn't given much of a chance to make amends for those miscues with coach Alain Vigneault choosing to lean more on his veterans as the game wore on. The 21st overall pick out of the Czech Republic has talent, but he's likely to be on an extremely short leash for a contending Rangers squad.