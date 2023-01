Per Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Chytil has not been feeling well the last few days according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Chytil had a goal and an assist Tuesday, giving him nine goals and 19 points in 31 games. The center is only four points shy of tying his career high in points, but may be forced sit out against the Canadiens. The Rangers recalled center Gustav Rydahl from AHL Hartford, in case Chytil is unable to dress.