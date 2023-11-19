Shesterkin (lower body) made 30 saves in a 5-3 win over New Jersey on Saturday. He returned to action after missing four games.

His absence was characterized as "minor soreness," but the Rangers didn't miss him. They are 10-0-1 in their past 11 games. Shesterkin wasn't just sharp -- he was dialed in. He stopped 11 of 12 shots in the third period alone, and looked better and better with every minute played. Get him back in your net.