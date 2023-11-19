Shesterkin (lower body) made 30 saves in a 5-3 win over New Jersey on Saturday. He returned to action after missing four games.
His absence was characterized as "minor soreness," but the Rangers didn't miss him. They are 10-0-1 in their past 11 games. Shesterkin wasn't just sharp -- he was dialed in. He stopped 11 of 12 shots in the third period alone, and looked better and better with every minute played. Get him back in your net.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Returns to crease Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Could start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Not ready to return•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Skates on his own Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Making progress in recovery•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Sitting Saturday•