Shesterkin made 28 saves Friday during a 3-1 win over the Capitals in Game 3 of the Rangers' first-round series.

John Carlson beat the netminder from the blue line with a knuckleball shot less than six minutes into the first period, but it served only to get Shesterkin mad, and he shut the door on Washington the rest of the way. Shesterkin has allowed only five goals on 75 shots while going 3-0 to begin the Rangers' postseason run, and they'll look for the sweep Sunday in Game 4.