Shesterkin will require surgery and a lengthy rehab process to address his season-ending right knee injury, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports Sunday.

Shesterkin was hurt during Friday's game against the Capitals when his right leg got jammed into the post while returning to the crease on a scrambled play, and the Rangers ruled him out for the season a day later. He was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and the team has now provided some clarification on the exact nature of his injury. Dylan Garand is slated to serve as the Rangers' No. 1 option in the crease until Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is back in action.