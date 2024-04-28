Shesterkin will get the starting nod for Game 4 in Washington on Sunday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has led the Rangers to a dominant 3-0 series lead as they look for a sweep Sunday. He's stopped 70 of 75 shots, including a 28-save win in Game 3. Shesterkin is 7-2-0 with a terrific 2.00 GAA and .921 save percentage in nine games this month.